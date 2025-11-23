Post (NYSE:POST) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POST. Zacks Research lowered shares of Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.86. Post has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.20. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Post will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Post

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Post by 119.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Post by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

