PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded PPDAI Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPDAI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

PPDAI Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FINV opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. PPDAI Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 19.98%.The firm had revenue of $489.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. PPDAI Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPDAI Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PPDAI Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

