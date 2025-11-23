Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.5263.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $150.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,308 shares of company stock worth $4,768,692. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

