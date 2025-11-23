Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Profound Medical Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $6.01 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $181.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 343.97% and a negative return on equity of 89.74%. Equities analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profound Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at $64,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 36.3% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

