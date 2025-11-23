Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.3889.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,456,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $1,288,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 216.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,050,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,545,000 after buying an additional 6,870,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,994,000 after buying an additional 1,146,454 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,164,325,000 after buying an additional 1,088,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Trading Up 2.2%
NYSE PLD opened at $125.89 on Friday. Prologis has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.46.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 117.78%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
