PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.34% of PTC Therapeutics worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 92,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 262.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 247,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,427,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $486,000.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,315. This trade represents a 40.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 39,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $2,268,262.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,151.04. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,807 shares of company stock worth $16,760,813. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.60.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

