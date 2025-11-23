Q4 Earnings Forecast for My Size Issued By HC Wainwright

Get My Size alerts:

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of My Size in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for My Size’s current full-year earnings is ($3.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for My Size’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of My Size in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, My Size presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

My Size Price Performance

MYSZ stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. My Size has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.08.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.98% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About My Size

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.