Q4 EPS Estimate for Federated Hermes Increased by Analyst

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Federated Hermes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $469.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.67 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of FHI opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $59,764.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,375. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $47,822.13. Following the sale, the vice president owned 88,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,235.01. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,709 shares of company stock worth $1,049,146. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

