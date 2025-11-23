Q4 EPS Estimates for HudBay Minerals Boosted by Analyst

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Paradigm Capital lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for HudBay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Bank of America lifted their target price on HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE HBM opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HudBay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HudBay Minerals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,198,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,355,000 after acquiring an additional 373,399 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 4.4% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 15,054,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $159,864,000 after purchasing an additional 630,703 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 2.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,993,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,657,000 after purchasing an additional 331,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $154,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

