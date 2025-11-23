QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,818,497. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after purchasing an additional 290,799 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,547,014,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,713,603,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

