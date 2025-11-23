Randal Kirk Sells 937,308 Shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal Kirk sold 937,308 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $3,589,889.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,554,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,272,754.52. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.71. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Precigen had a positive return on equity of 1,066.10% and a negative net margin of 3,912.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Precigen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Precigen in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Precigen by 142.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.