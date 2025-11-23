Randal Kirk Sells 942,832 Shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal Kirk sold 942,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $3,846,754.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,491,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,485,532.16. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Precigen had a positive return on equity of 1,066.10% and a negative net margin of 3,912.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precigen by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 26,460,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,107 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,276,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 410,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 269,580 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth about $4,755,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Precigen by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,505,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,731 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

