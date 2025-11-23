Randal Kirk Sells 942,832 Shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal Kirk sold 942,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $3,846,754.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,491,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,485,532.16. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Precigen Price Performance
NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Precigen had a positive return on equity of 1,066.10% and a negative net margin of 3,912.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
