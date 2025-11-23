Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,985.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $776.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $755.90 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $800.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $615.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.