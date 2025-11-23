Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Semrush Q4 Earnings

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Semrush in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Ader expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Semrush’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Semrush’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on Semrush and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Semrush has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semrush by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,004,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,512,000 after buying an additional 405,625 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Semrush by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 286,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,306,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,762,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 7,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 366,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,945.09. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.