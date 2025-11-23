Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SABS Q4 Earnings

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.18). The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.38.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SABS. Leerink Partners began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of SAB Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

SABS opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 10.49. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

