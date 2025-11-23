Research Analysts Set Expectations for AMP FY2025 Earnings

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $38.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $36.80. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $38.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $10.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $39.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $11.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $44.59 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.02 EPS.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $447.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $396.14 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.55%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

