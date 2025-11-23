Research Analysts Set Expectations for CMG Q4 Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $66.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
