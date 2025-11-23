Research Analysts Set Expectations for CMG Q4 Earnings

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

