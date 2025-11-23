Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on RVMD

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $218,790.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,138. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,809,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 347,863 shares in the company, valued at $20,979,617.53. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 258,033 shares of company stock worth $12,974,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $98,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,383,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.4%

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.