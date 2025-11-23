Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,609 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of Revolution Medicines worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 171.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.25. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,809,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 347,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,979,617.53. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $210,410.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,823.38. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,033 shares of company stock worth $12,974,508. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.