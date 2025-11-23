Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $295.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

