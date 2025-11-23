Rima Alameddine Sells 100,000 Shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $4,689,000.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,285,364.24. The trade was a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rima Alameddine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $886,934.40.

IonQ Stock Up 1.8%

IONQ opened at $41.72 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.59.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 950.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IonQ by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

