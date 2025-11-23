RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

RLX Technology Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $2.46 on Friday. RLX Technology has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.10.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.99 million. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 21.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in RLX Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 372,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 49,295 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth $185,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 7,564.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,668,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,646,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

