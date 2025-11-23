Robert W. Baird Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $92.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Target from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Target by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 154,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $18,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.