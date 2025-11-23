Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYCEY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 4,321,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after acquiring an additional 278,070 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 288,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 107,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

