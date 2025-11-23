Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.54.

ROP opened at $443.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.42 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $452.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,522,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,006,953.53. This trade represents a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

