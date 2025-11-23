Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for Cingulate Earnings

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cingulate in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.66). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cingulate’s current full-year earnings is ($11.69) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cingulate’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.55).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cingulate from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cingulate

Cingulate Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:CING opened at $3.53 on Friday. Cingulate has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cingulate by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cingulate by 140.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cingulate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.