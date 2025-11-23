Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $99.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGT. BTIG Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.97.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90. Target has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 48.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

