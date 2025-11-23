Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Get Safe Pro Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPAI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Safe Pro Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Safe Pro Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Safe Pro Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Safe Pro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Safe Pro Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Safe Pro Group

Safe Pro Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAI opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Safe Pro Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 7.60.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Safe Pro Group had a negative net margin of 968.74% and a negative return on equity of 280.18%.

Institutional Trading of Safe Pro Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPAI. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Pro Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Safe Pro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safe Pro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Safe Pro Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Pro Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,940,000.

About Safe Pro Group

(Get Free Report)

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Pro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Pro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.