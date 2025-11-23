Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $4,506,830.91 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 123,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $4,506,830.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,180. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, John Bicket sold 46,559 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,681,245.49.

On Wednesday, November 5th, John Bicket sold 20,723 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $798,249.96.

On Tuesday, November 4th, John Bicket sold 149,277 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $5,812,846.38.

On Tuesday, October 21st, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $6,572,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $6,519,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, John Bicket sold 36,579 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,371,712.50.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, John Bicket sold 133,421 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $5,199,416.37.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, John Bicket sold 40,320 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,435,795.20.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, John Bicket sold 129,680 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $4,586,781.60.

Samsara Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $36.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.63 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 300.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Samsara by 6,078.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 519.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

