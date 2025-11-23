Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $195.96, but opened at $205.37. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sandisk shares last traded at $190.55, with a volume of 10,253,024 shares.

Get Sandisk alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sandisk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sandisk from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sandisk from $39.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Up 2.2%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $163,057,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion and a PE ratio of 625.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

About Sandisk

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.