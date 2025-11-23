Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2025

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDKGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $195.96, but opened at $205.37. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sandisk shares last traded at $190.55, with a volume of 10,253,024 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sandisk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sandisk from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sandisk from $39.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $163,057,000.

Sandisk Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion and a PE ratio of 625.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

About Sandisk

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.