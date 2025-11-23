Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $80.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.97.
Target Stock Performance
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 160,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,709,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
