SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.0625.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price objective on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.1%

SBAC stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.52. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $185.45 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 109.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 25.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

