SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $195.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.52. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $185.45 and a 12 month high of $245.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

