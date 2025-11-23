Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have commented on SDGR. Citigroup lowered shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Schrodinger in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schrodinger in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In other Schrodinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $29,392.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,574 shares in the company, valued at $517,774.18. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schrodinger by 41.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 169.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,357,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,018,000 after buying an additional 2,737,728 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,085,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schrodinger by 17.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.77. Schrodinger has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.27. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 68.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Schrodinger has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrodinger will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

