Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.4091.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $237.49 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $297.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,206.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $5,256,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 465,668 shares in the company, valued at $122,386,863.76. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

