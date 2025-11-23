Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Stake Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $237.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.75 and a 200-day moving average of $176.67. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $297.88.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $1,926,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,511.88. This represents a 48.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.