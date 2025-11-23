Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NOV

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. NOV has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 585.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,291,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,957 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 101.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 7,018,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,246,000 after buying an additional 3,526,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 88.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 3,362,853 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 401.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,165,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after buying an additional 2,534,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at $33,742,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

