Seaport Res Ptn Expects Weaker Earnings for Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 648,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,120,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 51.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,837,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after acquiring an additional 180,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,790,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,226,000 after acquiring an additional 283,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

