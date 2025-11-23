SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEMR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SEMrush in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp downgraded SEMrush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

SEMrush Trading Up 0.1%

SEMR stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61.

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. SEMrush had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

SEMrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

