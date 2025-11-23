Sidoti Csr Has Weak Forecast for Star Equity FY2025 Earnings

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Star Equity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Mathison now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.68 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STRR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Star Equity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Star Equity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ STRR opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.42. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $106,461.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 700,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,386.18. The trade was a 1.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 87,907 shares of company stock valued at $937,425 and have sold 31,105 shares valued at $287,007. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

