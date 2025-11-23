Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIA. CIBC upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.92.

TSE:SIA opened at C$20.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.94. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$14.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.53.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$261.70 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

