Singular Research Comments on Exodus Movement FY2025 Earnings

Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) – Analysts at Singular Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Exodus Movement in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Singular Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year. Singular Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exodus Movement’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Exodus Movement’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Exodus Movement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Exodus Movement in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Exodus Movement from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exodus Movement from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

EXOD stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. Exodus Movement has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $117.40.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. Exodus Movement had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 79.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the third quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Exodus Movement in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exodus Movement in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exodus Movement during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

