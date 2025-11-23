Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Snowflake shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Snowflake and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 3 3 34 2 2.83 KORE Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Valuation & Earnings

Snowflake currently has a consensus price target of $266.42, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. KORE Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.48%. Given Snowflake’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Snowflake is more favorable than KORE Group.

This table compares Snowflake and KORE Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $3.63 billion 21.90 -$1.29 billion ($4.15) -56.47 KORE Group $286.09 million 0.25 -$146.08 million ($3.58) -1.13

KORE Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snowflake. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Snowflake has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -33.53% -42.98% -13.74% KORE Group -24.51% N/A -15.92%

Summary

Snowflake beats KORE Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

