Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Solventum Stock Up 4.3%

NYSE:SOLV opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13. Solventum has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Solventum by 376.8% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Solventum by 78.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Solventum by 206.2% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

