Standex International’s (SXI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $260.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

SXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.33.

Standex International Trading Up 3.3%

Standex International stock opened at $229.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.50. Standex International has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $247.16.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In related news, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.37, for a total value of $151,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,818.39. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,973 shares in the company, valued at $24,433,655. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,199. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 72.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

