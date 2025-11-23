Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.8333.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, October 17th.

Steven Madden Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.31. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $667.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 105,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

