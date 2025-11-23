Strategy Inc $MSTR Stake Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Strategy were worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Strategy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. This trade represents a 70.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,220 and have sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance began coverage on Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Strategy Stock Down 3.7%

MSTR stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 3.87. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $166.31 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.