Sundar Pichai Sells 32,500 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $299.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

