Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,825 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 481.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $388.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.