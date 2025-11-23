Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.97.

Target Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.90. Target has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Target’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

